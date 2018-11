Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (c) speaks during an extraordinary session of parliament in Kiev on Nov. 26, 2018, at which lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to impose martial law for 30 days on a portion of the country after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea. EFE-EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during an extraordinary session of parliament in Kiev on Nov. 26, 2018, at which lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to impose martial law for 30 days on a portion of the country after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea. EFE-EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (c) speaks during an extraordinary session of parliament in Kiev on Nov. 26, 2018, at which lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to impose martial law for 30 days on a portion of the country after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea. EFE-EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukraine's Supreme Rada, or Parliament, on Monday approved the proposal presented by President Petro Poroshenko to impose martial law in 10 of the country's regions for 30 days after Russia seized several Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea.

Backing the motion were 276 lawmakers, 50 more than the minimum needed to approve martial law, and the measure will enter into force retroactively at 2 pm on Monday, local media reported.