Bartenders pour drinks, as people watch debates of the Ukrainian Presidential candidates Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky on a TV screen in a bar in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukrainians react during a debate between Presidential candidates Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during debate with Petro Poroshenko at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian Presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko reacts during a debate with Volodymyr Zelensky at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Presidential candidates Petro Poroshenko (C-L) and Volodymyr Zelensky (C-R) kneel as they participate in debate at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

The president of Ukraine and his main rival in the upcoming national elections, a comedian who has been leading the pre-poll surveys, on Friday wrapped up their campaigns with a heated debate at an unusual venue, a soccer stadium in Kiev.

The ground was divided into two sections for the debate, with a heavy police cordon in the middle to prevent possible clashes.