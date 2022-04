The body of a man lies on a roadway in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv. EFE/EPA/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Ukraine's prosecutor general's office on Sunday said that 410 civilian bodies have been recovered in the northern suburbs of Kyiv since the withdrawal of Russian troops.

"410 Bodies of murdered civilians have been removed so far from the territory of the Kyiv region," public prosecutor Iryna Venediktova posted on Facebook. "Prosecutors and other specialists have so far examined 140 of them."