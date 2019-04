Ukrainians cast their ballots at a polling station, during the second round of presidential elections in western-Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, Apr. 21, 2019.EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

Ukrainian servicemen stand in line to get their ballots at a polling station, during the second round of presidential elections in western-Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

A serviceman casts a ballot in a polling box at a polling station in Kiev, Ukraine, Ukraine, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukrainian Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky casts his ballot at a polling station during Presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukrainians on Sunday headed to the polls in a run-off election to vote for their new president.

The country’s nearly 31 million eligible voters had the chance to choose between incumbent president Petro Poroshenko and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, at 30,000 polling stations.