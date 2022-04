Vehicles wait to enter Kyiv from the west on 14 April 2022 as residents who fled Ukraine's capital following the Feb. 24 Russian invasion make their way home. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The main road entering this capital from the west was jammed Thursday as residents who fled Kyiv following the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 decided to return despite warnings from Ukrainian officials that the city remains under threat.

"It's time to go home," Ludmila told Efe from a car packed with the family's belongings.