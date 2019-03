Israelis walk past an elections billboard placed by the centrist Israeli Blue and White alliance parties featuring their candidate for Prime Minister, Benny Gantz (L panel 2-L) alongside a panel showing the Likud party (R) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and extreme right-wing members of the Union of the Right praty Netanyahu's coalition partners, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli left-wing party Meretz, Tamar Zandberg at a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (unseen) in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Majdi Mohammed / POOL POOL PHOTO

Israel's election watchdog told an ultra-Orthodox city on Wednesday that it has to allow campaign posters of women politicians.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) ruled that Bnei Brak authorities were discriminatory when they banned images of Tamar Zandberg, leader of the Meretz party.