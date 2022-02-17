A group of Thai ultra-royalists launched a harassment campaign against rights organization Amnesty International seeking to expel it from the country for allegedly supporting pro-democracy protests, which seek changes in the Royal Household.
Ultra-royalists seek to oust Amnesty International from Thailand
This undated file photo shows a person before portraits of late Thai King Bhumibol and King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT/FILE
A group of Thai ultra-royalists launched a harassment campaign against rights organization Amnesty International seeking to expel it from the country for allegedly supporting pro-democracy protests, which seek changes in the Royal Household.