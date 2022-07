Taliban troops stand guard outside the International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on 29 July 2022 following an explosion that United Nations officials said left 19 people dead. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

UN: 19 Killed in blast at cricket match in Afghanistan

Nineteen people were killed Friday in an explosion in the stands during a professional cricket match in the Afghan capital, the United Nations said.

The information was provided by Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.