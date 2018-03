US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley listens during a lunch with President Trump and other members of the United Nations Security Council at The White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep 3, 2017 shows Kim Jong-un (3-R), leader of North Korea, purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on the spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A United Nations Security Council committee Friday expanded the list of entities or individuals responsible for attempting to violate the economic sanctions imposed on North Korea for its nuclear-testing program, official sources reported.

The new list includes 21 shipping companies, one businessman and 27 ships, according to the 1718 Sanctions Committee in an official statement.