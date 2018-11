Israelis run for cover after warning of 'red alert' near the southern Israeli city of Sderot, Israel, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A view of a smoke rising from the northern Gaza Strip town of Biet Hanon as seen from the Israeli city of Sderot, Israel, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday shut down its schools in the Gaza Strip for security reasons amid a recent wave of violence.

Palestinian militants have launched over 400 missiles and mortar shells from the coastal enclave into the Israeli territory Monday night into Tuesday, prompting an Israeli military attack on nearly 150 targets in Gaza.