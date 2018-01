A Palestinian man holds a lock placed symbolically in protest around the main gate of the office of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), at the UN offices compound in the West bank city of Hebron, Jan 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees on Wednesday announced the launch of a global fundraising campaign after the United States cut its contribution in planned aid and withheld millions of dollars until reforms were made.

UNRWA provides aid in education, healthcare and social services to more than five million Palestinian refugees in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.