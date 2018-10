The remains of a toilet building at a tsunami devastated area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A seven-year-old boy, Taufikurahman, holds a plastic soccer ball on the rubble of a collapsed house at a tsunami devastated area in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund announced Tuesday it would allocate $15 million in aid to help the victims - especially women and girls - of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that rocked Sulawesi island in Indonesia on Sep. 28.

The earthquake and tsunami had damaged 66,000 houses and destroyed infrastructure, including roads and bridges.