Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom (C-L) and UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths (C-R) attend a meeting with delegates from both warring sides in Yemen during the opening session of the Yemen peace talks at Johannesberg castle north of Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STINA STJERNKVIST

Swedish Foreign minister Margot Wallstrom (L) and UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths (R) attend the opening session of the Yemen peace talks at Johannesberg castle north of Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STINA STJERNKVIST

The United Nations special envoy to Yemen Thursday confirmed the warring parties in the Arab country had reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners.

Martin Griffiths' announcement came at the beginning of the Yemeni peace negotiations outside of the Swedish capital, Stockholm, in a renewed attempt by the UN to end nearly four years of civil war that have pushed the country to the brink of famine.