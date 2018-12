Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, informs the media about the launch of 'Global Humanitarian Overview 2019' and 'World Humanitarian Data and Trends 2018' flagship reports during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations (UNOG) in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A journalist reads the report 'Global Humanitarian Overview 2019' during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations (UNOG) in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The United Nations included Venezuela within its annual contingency plans for the first time on Tuesday and said it will assist South American and Caribbean nations that have led the humanitarian assistance to the residents of the country that have been forced to flee as a result of the acute crisis it is enduring.

The UN's plans will neighboring countries to cope with the inflow of millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants who have no prospect of returning in the short to medium term.