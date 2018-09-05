The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Wednesday urged the Iraqi authorities to launch an investigation into the killing of five people during protests to demand better health services in the oil-rich southern province of Basra a day earlier.
The special representative for the UN secretary-general for Iraq, Jan Kubis, urged Baghdad to heed protesters' demands for clean water and energy after violent clashes in Basra killed five and left some 68 others _ 41 civilians and 27 troops _ wounded.