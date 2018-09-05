An Iraqi walks as smoke rise from the building of Basra governrate in central Basra city, 500km from Baghdad in southern Iraq, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

An Iraqi soldier inspects the aftermath of clashes between protesters and Iraqi soldiers outside the building of Basra governrate in central Basra city, 500km from Baghdad in southern Iraq, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Wednesday urged the Iraqi authorities to launch an investigation into the killing of five people during protests to demand better health services in the oil-rich southern province of Basra a day earlier.

The special representative for the UN secretary-general for Iraq, Jan Kubis, urged Baghdad to heed protesters' demands for clean water and energy after violent clashes in Basra killed five and left some 68 others _ 41 civilians and 27 troops _ wounded.