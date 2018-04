An armed policeman stands guard near the fence of the Taungpyo Bangladesh-Myanmar border gate where the repatriation process planned to take place in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State of western Myanmar, Jan. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Rohingya children stand behind a bamboo fence and wait to get into the queue to collect lunch time food center in a camp in Palonkhali, Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The UN Refugee Agency said Friday that it had reached an agreement with the government of Bangladesh for the voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees, who have fled organized attacks by the security forces in Myanmar.

Over 670,000 Rohingyas, a mainly Muslim minority living in Myanmar, have fled the northwestern Rakhine state since the end of August after a wave of persecution and violence that the UN described as an attempt at "ethnic cleansing".