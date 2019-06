A fire burns on the site of a protest encampment near Sudanese army headquarter in Khartoum on Monday, June 3. EFE-EPA/Marwan Ali

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the actions of Sudanese security forces who opened fire Monday on pro-democracy protesters in Khartoum, leaving at least 30 people dead and 100 others wounded.

The leader of the world body "strongly condemns the violence," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.