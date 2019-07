Filipino policemen install police line at the scene of a crime after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The United Nations rights body on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for a probe into the human rights situation in the Philippines, which would include killings under the president’s so-called war on drugs.

The measure, led by Iceland, was adopted 18-14 with 15 abstentions during the 41st regular session of the 47-member UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, drawing angry reaction from the Philippines.