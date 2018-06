129 Patients, family of patients and workers of the health sector protest in front of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 14, 2018.EFE-EPA(FILE) /Cristian Hernandez

Mourners bury one of the six family members at a cemetery on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua, June 17, 2018. Six members of a family were killed in an arson fire. Opposition groups accused pro government militia of throwing a molotov cocktail into the building. Over 170 people have died since the protests against President Daniel Ortega began in April. EFE-EPA (FILE) /Rodrigo Sura

Jordan's Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, delivers his statement during the opening day of the 38th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations (UNOG) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 18 2018. EFE-EPA/MAGALI GIRARDIN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday presented his global report during the inaugural session, in Geneva, of the Human Rights Council.

He recommended, among other issues, the creation of international commissions to investigate Nicaraguan political violence and Venezuelan Human Rights violations.