A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows a Syrian tank in al-Muhamadyia town in Eastern Ghouta Damascus countryside Syria, 06 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian tanks in al-Muhamadyia town in Eastern Ghouta Damascus countryside Syria, 06 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows the damaged buildings in al-Muhamadyia town in Eastern Ghouta Damascus countryside Syria, 06 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Civil defense rescuers search for a body of victim under a collapsed building that was targeted by a strike on 22 February, after they were called to look for the victim buried under the rubbles in Douma, Syria, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

An injured child waits at a hospital next to bodies of people killed in shelling at a hospital in Douma, Syria, 05 March 2018 (issued 06 March 2018). According to activists, dozens of people were killed in strikes by forces loyal to the Syrian government on 05 March as a convoy of the UN, Red Cross and Syrian Arab Red Crescent entered eastern Ghouta to deliver humanitarian aid. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

People walk along a convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) trucks as they arrive in Douma, in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, 05 March 2018. Aid supplies reach the besieged community in Eastern Ghouta for the first time in weeks and after months of bombardment. The convoy contained food aid but many medical supplies were blocked by the Syrian regime. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Volunteers with Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) unload aid trucks in Douma, in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, 05 March 2018. A convoy of aid supplies reach the besieged community in Eastern Ghouta for the first time in weeks and after months of bombardment. The convoy contained food aid but many medical supplies were blocked by the Syrian regime. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

The United Nations on Tuesday demanded that all parties involved in the conflict in Syria allow new humanitarian convoys access to East Ghouta, after the first delivery on Monday could not be completed due to a lack of security.

The UN specifically demanded that the aid delivery, scheduled for Thursday in Duma, the main town in this area under rebel control, be carried out.