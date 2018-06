Kashmiri Muslim protesters run as Indian police and paramilitary men chase them during clashes in downtown area of Srinagar, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Jordan's Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, reacts during a special session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday called for an international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir.

The first-ever report issued by the UN on human rights in both the Indian-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir was released on Thursday.