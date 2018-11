Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) leads the National Security and Defense Council meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MYKHAILO MARKIV / POOL

A protester throws a smoke grenade at the building during their rally near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

The United Nations Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Monday over a naval conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Sea of Azov, off the Crimean Peninsula.

Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the UN, announced the meeting, which was requested by both parties, on Twitter on Sunday.