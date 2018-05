Photograph showing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres giving a speech during the opening ceremony of the 37th session of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean in Havana, Cuba, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Photograph showing (from left) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena during the opening ceremony of the 37th session of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean in Havana, Cuba, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Photograph showing Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel giving a speech during the 37th session of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean in Havana, Cuba, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced here Tuesday a climate summit set to take place in September 2019 in New York to review the Paris Agreement commitments.

"The effects of climate change keep spreading all over the world," Guterres said at the opening ceremony of the 37th session of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. "In 2017, the total economic cost of climate-related disasters reached a record $320 billion."