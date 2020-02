A photo provided by the United Nations showing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (right) speaking to reporters alongside his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric (left) at UN headquarters in New York, New York, on 04 February 2020. Guterres talked about his priorities for 2020, including efforts to breaking vicious cycles of conflict and poverty. EPA-EFE/Mark Garten

A photo provided by the United Nations showing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (right) speaking to reporters alongside his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric (left) at UN headquarters in New York, New York, on 04 February 2020. Guterres talked about his priorities for 2020, including efforts to breaking vicious cycles of conflict and poverty. EPA-EFE/Mark Garten

The UN admits its little influence in Venezuela and orders a political solution

The United Nations' secretary-general on Tuesday said his organization's main priorities this year are to break the vicious cycles of perpetual war and poverty, as well as to continue to push for urgent action to halt climate change.

Antonio Guterres made his remarks at a press conference at UN headquarters in which he set forth the UN's plans for 2020, a year that marks its 75th anniversary.