United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres holds a press conference to announce his priorities for 2022 at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 21 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The chief of the United Nations on Friday demanded cooperation from global powers to fight a series of crises that are causing a "global fire."

The Covid-19 pandemic, a "morally bankrupt" global financial system, the climate crisis, "lawlessness in cyberspace," and conflicts were the five major problems identified by Secretary General António Guterres, which he described as a "five-alarm fire" in a speech in which he presented his priorities for 2022.