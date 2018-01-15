UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (c) visits the training and reintegration space in Mesetas, Colombia, on Jan. 14, 2018, where ex-combatants of the FARC guerrillas are being trained for their reintegration into society. EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that he had seen a "very clear" and "total commitment" by the Colombian government and the demobilized FARC rebels, now a political party, "to the building of peace."

"We all know that a process of building peace isn't easy. We all know that there are always difficulties, obstacles and even some boycotts. There are imperfections and delays, but for me the total commitment was very clear" by the government and the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), said Guterres on a visit to the community of Buenavista, which is part of the central municipality of Mesetas.