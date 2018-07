Friends and relatives attend the funeral of Jose Medina, who died on the weekend during clashes between pro-government militias and protestors, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The United Nations secretary-general said Monday that entities with ties to the Nicaraguan government were using unacceptable lethal force against citizens during protests and urged the country to halt violence and return to dialogue.

"It's evident that there is a shocking number of deaths and a lethal use of force by entities tied to the state that is unacceptable," said Antonio Guterres at the 40th anniversary of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights held in San Jose, Costa Rica.