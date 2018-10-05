Photo provided by the United Nations showing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deliver a congratulatory speech for the winners of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, New York, United States, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cia Pak/UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said here Friday that the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to a Congolese physician and an Iraqi activist battling sexual violence represents an acknowledgment of victims.

The 2018 prize is shared by Nadia Murad, a Yazidi rights activist and the first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and Dr. Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist who treats victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).