United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres (C) throws rose petals as he pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

The secretary general of the United Nations on Tuesday praised India's rapid progress in achieving universal sanitation during a visit to India to attend a sanitation conference.

Speaking on the last day of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention in New Delhi, attended by leaders from more than 50 countries, Antonio Guterres said 2.3 billion people worldwide lacked sanitary facilities and highlighted that India's sanitation statistics were changing rapidly.