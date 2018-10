UN general secretary Antonio Guterres (L) listens to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) during their bilateral meeting on the side line of the International Monitary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SONNY TUMBELAKA / POOL POOL PHOTO

Rescue team members with an excavator near a damaged house at Betobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Residents stand near the ruins of a house at Betobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

(L-R) World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc walk after the family photo during ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the side line of International Monetary Fund and World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHANNES P CHRISTO / POOL POOL PHOTO

A rescue team with their excavator near the ruins of a house at Betobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The Secretary General of the United Nations on Thursday praised Indonesia's response in the aftermath of an earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Sulawesi island that left more than 2,000 dead and some 5,000 missing.

Antonio Guterres met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the Bali island and expressed his condolences toward those who were affected by the tragedy.