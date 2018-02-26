UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres adresses his statement, during the opening of the High-Level Segment of the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The head of the United Nations on Monday demanded that a 30-day cease-fire in Syria drafted by the Security Council come into effect and called for an end to what he termed the hell on earth in Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held Damascus suburb that has been the subject of an intense bombing campaign in recent days.

Opening a Human Rights Council at the UN's Geneva office, Antonio Guterres commended the adoption of the resolution but warned that it would only serve its purpose if it was properly implemented, particularly with regard to Eastern Ghouta, where last week alone over 500 people were killed by airstrikes and shelling conducted by forces loyal to the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.