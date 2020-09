A handout photo made available by UN photo shows Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, speaking during the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Eskinder Debebe / UN Photo / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi plants a US national flag while participating in a COVID-19 memorial service, near the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 22 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A man walks past an image of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro holding a sign with his comment about COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, 'It's just a little flu,' on a wall next to Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 22 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

The United Nations secretary general on Monday said the world must "learn from the mistakes" after the number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide passed 1 million on Monday.

"Our world has reached an agonizing milestone: the loss of one million lives from the COVID-19 pandemic," António Guterres said in a statement. "It's a mind-numbing figure. Yet we must never lose sight of each and every individual life." EFE