A Houthi female supporter collects money and bullets to support Houthi militias fighting Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces in the port city of Hodeidah, during a rally in Sana'a, Yemen, No. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The head of the United Nations on Monday said there was agreement among powerful members of the international community that the civil war in Yemen must come to an end and that it was now a question of convincing the warring sides that no-one would claim victory in the conflict.

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, spoke with France Inter radio about the ongoing efforts to mediate a ceasefire between the Saudi Arabia-backed Yemeni forces and the Houthi insurgents, who have been engaged in a bitter civil war since 2015.