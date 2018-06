Morocco national team players during the training session at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal's supporter arrive to Luzhniki Stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Morocco in Moscow, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The secretary-general of the United Nations on Wednesday arrived in Moscow to kick off a two-day visit during which time he is expected to meet Russia's president and attend Portugal and Morocco's World Cup clash.

Antonio Guterres is scheduled to meet both Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, according to the UN schedule.