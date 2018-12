Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the COP24 summit in Katowice, Poland, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL

An international summit that aims to review the threat posed by global climate change opened in Poland on Monday with a stark warning that governments needed to move away from fossil fuels and opt for green energy policies.

Speaking at the UN's COP24 conference in Katowice, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said for many people in the world, climate change had already become a matter of life and death.