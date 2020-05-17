The United Nations Secretary-General has said the arrest of one of the most-wanted fugitives of the 1994 Rwandan genocide has proven that alleged criminals cannot evade justice forever and will have to be answerable for their crimes.
António Guterres’ spokesperson said the UN chief welcomed the arrest of Félicien Kabuga on Saturday in Paris, saying his capture “sends a powerful message that those who are alleged to have committed such crimes cannot evade justice and will eventually be held accountable, even more than a quarter of a century later”. EFE-EPA