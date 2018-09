Climate activists hold a banner during a demonstration outside the United Nations (UN) Conference Centre during the first day of the UN climate change negotiating sessions in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

United Nations delegates taking part in the Bangkok Climate Change Conference on Tuesday were working against the clock to agree on a framework of guidelines and regulations to curb rising temperatures, droughts and fires around the world.

"The success (of the conference) here is crucial," Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Patricia Espinosa of Mexico said at the inauguration of the conference, which will end on Sunday.