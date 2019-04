A view of Gaepung-gun county on the North Korean side of the Military Demarcation Line in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), seen from the Odusan observatory in Paju, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Apr.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The United Nations Command on Tuesday gave its nod for developing hiking trails in the heavily fortified border that divides South Korea and North Korea.

The first phase of the development project was approved for the border city of Goseong, in the eastern coast of the divided peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported.