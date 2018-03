Brazilian Paulo Sergio Pinheiro, Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, speaks during a press conference, about the report of the Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic covering the period from July 2017 to end January 2018, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

A Russian airstrike on a busy marketplace in northern Syria that last year killed 84 people could amount to a war crime, a report from a United Nations-backed commission of inquiry said Tuesday.

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria, a three-member panel mandated by the UN, denounced a recent escalation in hostilities in the war-torn nation and condemned continued breaches of basic human rights committed by all parties in the conflict.