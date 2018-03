Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, answers questions from journalists about the Follow-up to the High Commissioner for Human Rights annual report at the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

(FILE) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looks on during a ceremony at the Bureau of Customs in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

(FILE) Alan Peter S. Cayetano, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, delivers a speech during the High-Level Segment and second day of the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

The Philippines' secretary of foreign affairs said on Saturday that the comments made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights were "irresponsible," after the commissioner said that the President of the Philippines needed a "psychiatric evaluation."

Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano also said the statement, made by Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein on Friday, was disrespectful and demeaned his office and urged the UN Human Rights Council to take action over the matter.