An injured boy receives treatment at a hospital after an airstrike in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, 29 November 2018. EPA/WATAN YAR

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said Thursday it was concerned about reports of civilian casualties in a joint Afghan-United States military operation launched against Taliban militants in southern Afghanistan.

A spokesperson for the governor of Helmand, Omar Zwat, told EFE that about 18 civilians had been killed in an operation against the insurgents in Garmsir District on Tuesday night, based on initial information provided by locals in the area.