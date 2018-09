(FILE) Afghan security officials stand guard on a highway near the area where a US drone reportedly targeted in Diwagai area of Siwaki district of Kunar province, Afghanistan, Oct. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on Tuesday said it was concerned about the rising number of civilian casualties from airstrikes in Afghanistan this year.

In a statement, UNAMA said it had received credible reports of an incident which occurred late Saturday in Kapisa province, in which nine members of the same family were killed.