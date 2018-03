Myanmar border guard police officers patrol along a beach near a makeshift camp at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov. 12, 2017 (reissued Mar. 2, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees wait for relief goods inside the UNHCR distribution point at the newly extended camps Kutupalong in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12,2018. EPA-EFE/ FILEABIR ABDULLAH

ONU's Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour (L) and the resident representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Honduras Maria Soledad Pazo (R) arrive to a meeting with the National Commissioner for Human Rights in Honduras Roberto Herrera (unseen), in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jul. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

The ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar is continuing in western Rakhine state, from where at least 700,000 people have fled to Bangladesh since August 2017, the United Nations said Tuesday.

The UN and human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized the atrocities committed by the Myanmar military in a campaign against the Rohingyas that began in northern Rakhine following a coordinated assault by the Rohingya insurgent movement on August 25, 2017.