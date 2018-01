A Rohingya women holds her WFP Food Distribution card as she lines up to receive aid at the Balukhali food distribution centre near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, Dec. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY

Rohingya children stand behind a bamboo fence and wait to get into the queue to collect lunch time food center in a camp in Palonkhali, Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The United Nations World Food Programme on Friday condemned the food insecurity faced by the 655,500 Rohingyas who have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since an outbreak of violence in August.

"Although more than 90 percent of Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar (a district in southeastern Bangladesh where the refugee camps are located) have received emergency food assistance, a major concern is limited access to a well-diversified and balanced diet," the WFP said in a statement.