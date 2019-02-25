The United Nations' top court said the United Kingdom's colonization of its Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, which are claimed by Mauritius, was unlawful and on Monday advised it to immediately cease its administration of the overseas territory, which hosts a strategically important United States military base.

In a non-binding ruling, judges at the International Court of Justice in the Hague said the UK unlawfully detached the Chagos Archipelago from its former colony Mauritius in 1965 just three years before the nation gained independence.