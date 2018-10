Photo provided by the United Nations showing Palestine's permanent observer to the international body, Riyad Mansur (r), on Oct. 18, 2018, at UN headquarters in New York. EFE-EPA/Rick Bajornas/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the United Nations showing the international body's envoy to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov (on screen), addressing the Security Council on Oct. 18, 2018, at UN headquarters in New York. EFE-EPA/Rick Bajornas/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the United Nations showing Israeli envoy to the international body, Danny Danon, addressing reporters on Oct. 18, 2018, at UN headquarters in New York. EFE-EPA/Rick Bajornas/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The United Nations envoy for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, on Thursday demanded that Palestine and Israel take immediate action to reduce current tensions in the area and avoid another armed conflict in Gaza.

"We remain on the brink of another potentially devastating conflict, a conflict that nobody claims to want, but a conflict that needs much more than just words to prevent," said Mladenov in a videoconference speech to the Council.