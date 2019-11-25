The United Nations this Monday called for a great collective effort to put an end to rape, a project that requires both legislative and cultural changes in order to leave behind centuries of tolerating this crime and making sure the victims are cared for.
UN demands legislative and cultural changes to stop rapes
Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti (r.), Cabinet chief of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (c.), executive director of UN Women; and Ajna Jusic (l.) of Bosnia Herzogovina are seen on Nov. 25, 2019 at the United Nations event call ing for a great collective effort to put an end to the sexual abuse of women. EFE-EPA/Evan Schneider
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (r.), executive director of UN Women, is seen on Nov. 25, 2019 taking part in the United Nations event calling for a great collective effort to put an end to the sexual abuse of women. EFE-EPA/Evan Schneider