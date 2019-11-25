Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (r.), executive director of UN Women, is seen on Nov. 25, 2019 taking part in the United Nations event calling for a great collective effort to put an end to the sexual abuse of women. EFE-EPA/Evan Schneider

Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti (r.), Cabinet chief of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (c.), executive director of UN Women; and Ajna Jusic (l.) of Bosnia Herzogovina are seen on Nov. 25, 2019 at the United Nations event call ing for a great collective effort to put an end to the sexual abuse of women. EFE-EPA/Evan Schneider

The United Nations this Monday called for a great collective effort to put an end to rape, a project that requires both legislative and cultural changes in order to leave behind centuries of tolerating this crime and making sure the victims are cared for.