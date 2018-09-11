Freedom and expression and press freedom have been under continuous attack in Myanmar and many laws have been misused to crackdown on independent journalism in the country, according to a report Tuesday by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

It has become "impossible for journalists to do their job without fear or favour," said the report, which refers to cases in the states of Kachin, Shan and Rakhine, which are home to ethnic and religious minorities such as the Rohingyas.