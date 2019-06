The Earth will be home to some 9.7 billion people in 2050 and 11 billion in 2100, although the population will grow at a slower pace than had been forecast two years ago, the United Nations announced Monday in its biannual population report in which it warns about aging populations in Europe and North America.

In the updated document, the international body says that in the next 30 years the world's current population of 7.7 billion will grow by about 2 billion.