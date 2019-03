UN General Secretary, Portuguese Antonio Guterres (right), welcomes Hungarian President Janos Áder (left), upon his arrival at the high-level debate on climate change and sustainable development heldon March 28, 2019, at UN headquarters, in New York, United States. EPA-EFE / Noemi Bruzak / PROHIBITED USE IN HUNGARY

Hungarian President Janos Ader delivers a speech at the high-level debate on climate change and sustainable development heldon March 28, 2019, at UN headquarters, in New York, United States. EPA-EFE / Noemi Bruzak / PROHIBITED USE IN HUNGARY

The impact of climate change continued to intensify in 2018, with further increases in temperatures and clear consequences for people around the world, according to a report presented Thursday by the United Nations.

The latest State of the Global Climate report by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) paints a very alarming picture.